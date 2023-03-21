Man arrested in shooting death on near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting death on the city’s near-east side, Indianapolis police said Monday.

David Oliver Jr., 46, died of a gunshot wound, the Marion County coroner has said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 6 a.m. Feb. 22, 2022, to perform a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue. That’s between East Michigan Street and East New York Street, just east of North Rural Street.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Oluwaseun Adelayo. The Indianapolis man was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder later that day. Adelayo was being held on unrelated charges when he was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Monday.

Adelayo was formally charged Monday morning in Marion Superior Court 31, online records show. In an earlier case that was combined with the murder case, Adelayo also faces felony charges of possession of cocaine, and auto theft. From the earlier case, he’d been held on a $50,000 surety bond and last week had been granted a bond review. Now, the court ruled Adelayo was to be jailed without bond.

Online jail records for Marion County did not show him in custody on Monday night.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or anthony.johnson@indy.gov.