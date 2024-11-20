Man arrested in Tennessee on warrant for 2023 Indianapolis murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on Wednesday sat in a Nashville, Tennessee, jail awaiting extradition to Indiana on an arrest warrant for a July 2023 murder on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The arrest warrant in Marion Superior Court 21 charges Seth Smith-Robinson, 35, with the murder of Erica Pedroza, 36.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 7:30 a.m. July 22, 2023, to a home in the 800 block of Orchard Grove Lane. That’s in the Valley Ridge at Heartland Crossing neighborhood east of the intersection of State Road 67 and Heartland Boulevard. Online Marion County property records show Damar Foundation, a disability services and support organization in Indianapolis, owns the home.

Pedroza died at the shooting scene. IMPD investigators initially reported they found no signs of forced entry, and no one was else was found in the home. IMPD also noted shortly after the shooting that criminal activity is unusual in the area, and there was no history of police runs to the home.

IMPD says Smith-Robinson was arrested Tuesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Online jail records show he was booked into the Davidson County, Tennessee, Downtown Detention Center in Nashville on Tuesday night, and was being held on $150,000 bond.

“Detectives would like to thank the community for the information provided in this case,” IMPD said in a social media post on Wednesday. “This is another example of how IMPD’s enhanced collaboration with federal and local law enforcement partners continues to yield positive results for the Indianapolis community.”

Anyone with information on the case can call IMPD Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at larry.craciunoiu@inyd.gov.