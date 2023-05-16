Search
Man assaulted over the weekend dies, 2 men arrested

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested for their role in beating a man on Sunday, leading to his death a day later, police say.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Howard Street to investigate a person assaulted. That is near South Harding Street and West Morris Street.

Officers arrived a found Bryan Ward, 56, inside a home, who appeared the have injuries consistent with trauma. Ward was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die Monday from his injuries.

Police say there were several other people inside the home at the time. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and arrested Vincent McCurtis and Brandon Jackson for murder.

In a release, IMPD thanked the multiple citizens that cooperated in the investigation that led to the arrests. IMPD has not released the mugshots of the two men.

