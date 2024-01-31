Search
Man caught in Fishers suspected of stealing $90K of Target goods from stores nationwide

Frank Covington 34 years old Milwaukee, WI. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Milwaukee man accused of stealing $90,000 worth of items from at least a dozen Target stores across the country was arrested Sunday by Fishers police.

Fishers Police Department officers were called to a Target located at 11750 Commercial Dr. on a report of a theft, police said in a release Wednesday. Target’s Asset Protection told dispatch a theft had occurred and the suspect left the store.

Asset protection described the suspect and his vehicle, quickly leading officers to arrest 34-year-old Frank Covington.

Officers searched Covington and found a device commonly used to disable anti-theft devices in stores inside his pocket. During the search of Covington’s rental car, they found:

  • 23 Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators
  • Two Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators
  • One Texas Instrument TI-Nspire CX 2 calculator

Target’s Asset Protection Team told officers that Covington is listed as a suspect in multiple Target cases throughout the U.S. with an estimated value of $90,000. Covington had 10 active warrants from several states with crimes ranging from burglar to theft and shoplifting.

