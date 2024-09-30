Man charged again with practicing dentistry without a license

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old Seymour man has been charged a second time with practicing dentistry without a license in Jackson Circuit Court.

Fredy P. Felipe-Pascual has no court date or bond set yet in the latest case, online records show. He was booked into the Jackson County jail on Sunday just after midnight Saturday, and remained there Monday afternoon.

Seymour Police Department on Saturday went to a medical call about someone practicing dentistry without a proper license. A search warrant was issued for a location in The Village Green mobile home park, located south of downtown Seymour.

A news release posted on Seymour Police Department’s Facebook page said, “During the search of the location, patrol officers located numerous dental instruments, medications, and rogue dental instruments. All items located were collected as evidence.”

On March 22, Felipe-Pascual was charged in Jackson Circuit Court with practicing dentistry without a license, as well as unlawful possession of a legend drug, and criminal recklessness, online records show. He’d been released on $1,500 bond while awaiting an Oct. 25 pretrial conference.