Crime Watch 8

Man charged for road rage shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been charged for firing shots during a road rage incident in Fishers.

Avione Johnson, 23, is facing six felony charges in the case.

The Fishers Police Department responded to 106th Street and Lantern Road on the evening of Monday night. A witness contacted police to report that she had witnessed a fight with two shots fired. She said the people involved were driving Dodge Challenger and a white pickup truck.

Later that night, police were contacted by the man in the white pickup truck.

He said he had gone out to pickup dinner and was heading northbound on Interstate 69. He got off at 106th Street and said someone in Dodge Challenger was “driving erratically behind him,” according to court documents. He said he tried to move to the shoulder to let the Challenger pass, then the driver of the Challenger tried to pass him on the right side of the road. He told police the Challenger then stopped in the middle of the intersection and a female passenger started yelling at him. He then told police that the driver told his passenger to lean forward before pulling out a gun and firing one or two shots.

The man in the pickup said he heard a shot hit his truck. Police found a bullet hole on the truck and the man had “minor abrasions to his left elbow and left shin,” possibly from shrapnel, according to court documents.

Cameras in the area helped police get a better look at the suspect vehicle

On Tuesday morning, detectives found the vehicle in a carport in the 8400 block of Whipporwill Drive in Indianapolis. That’s near 82nd Street and Hague Road on the northeast side.

Police were then able to confirm the identity of the female passenger. She has not been charged in the case.

Later that day, police served a search warrant on the residence. A SWAT team with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported seeing a man on a porch throw a gun into a pond. Police found the handgun and said it had been been made fully automatic with a switch.

Johnson was then arrested. Fishers police say 31 pounds of marijuana was located inside the residence but Johnson is not currently facing drug-related charges.

Johnson has since been charged by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for the following crimes:

Criminal recklessness (two counts)

Intimidation with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Carrying a handgun without a license

Pointing a firearm

Online court records indicate Johnson also has a pending case in Jasper County after being charged earlier in May. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana with a past drug conviction, carrying a handgun without a license and reckless driving.

Johnson also received a probation sentence in March in Marion County after taking a plea deal for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A felony charge of dealing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license were dismissed in the plea agreement.