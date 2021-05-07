Crime Watch 8

Man charged for shooting gun during May 2020 riot in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been federally charged for shooting a gun during the May 2020 riot in Indianapolis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 29-year-old Tyrone Ross has been charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ross was protesting the death of George Floyd on May 30 at 11:15 p.m. as he and seven other individuals began assembling on the southeast corner of the Birch Bayh Federal Building on Ohio Street, according to a release.

The group then began walking west on the north side of Ohio Street. As they did, a person in the group, later identified as Ross, was caught on the building’s surveillance cameras pulling a firearm from underneath his clothing and firing at least four shots across Ohio Street toward Yolk Restaurant on the south side of Ohio Street.

After the shots were fired, the members of the group, including Ross, ran toward the southwest corner of the building, at the corner of Ohio Street and Meridian Street. The DOJ says Ross continued running and shot at least one more round into the air.

The department says, that at the time, Ross fired the shots, pedestrians and vehicles filled the street.

“Randomly shooting a gun across a busy street and crowded sidewalk at any time is senseless and reckless,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “This type of behavior cannot be justified or tolerated in a civil society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted, Ross faces 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.