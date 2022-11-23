Crime Watch 8

Man charged in Fishers road rage shooting now connected to Noblesville road rage case

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — For the second day in a row, investigators in Hamilton County have connected an Anderson man to a road rage shooting.

Trevor Dahl, 24, was charged on Tuesday for attempted murder after being accused of shooting a man on Nov. 17 following a confrontation while driving.

On Wednesday, the Noblesville Police Department linked Dahl to a road rage case that occurred on the evening of Nov. 14.

According to investigators, officers were called to Reggie’s Motor Works in the 1300 block of South 10th Street around 6:30 pm. that night.

A man in a truck who was salting the parking lot at the business said he had a confrontation with a man in a car, with the man in the car stopping his vehicle in the street, yelling a threat and then firing a shot into the air.

Noblesville police worked to find the identity of the driver and learned of the Fishers investigation. Fishers investigators were able to track down the make, model and plate number on the suspect vehicle in their case.

A search of the plate revealed that the vehicle was owned by Ed Martin Acura in Indianapolis. Staff at the dealer said the the vehicle was being rented out to Dahl, who worked at an Andy Mohr location in Fishers.

Further investigation led police to believe Dahl was the suspect in both cases.

Dahl faces felony charges of intimidation and criminal recklessness in the Noblesville case. He’s facing felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm in the Fishers case.

Online court records indicate he had an initial appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon where his bail was set at $1 million and he was appointed a public defender.