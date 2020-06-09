Man charged in murder of woman found dead in vehicle downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found unresponsive Saturday morning in a vehicle downtown, police said Tuesday.

Ladriel Chapman was arrested Saturday and faces charges of murder, carrying a handgun without a license and neglect of a dependent.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 200 block of East Market Street, near its intersection with Delaware Street, just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police have not said what kind of vehicle it is.

They arrived to find a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Doneasha Galbreath, who was suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Detectives learned the incident occurred at West 21st Street and Interstate 65. That’s about 2 miles northwest of where the vehicle and woman were found.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office had not provided the cause and manner of death of Galbreath on Tuesday.

Chapman on Tuesday was listed in the Marion County Jail. No court date was listed in online records.