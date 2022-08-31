Crime Watch 8

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was charged Wednesday after a Thursday standoff where he fired shots at police from his home on the southwest side.

Ryan Ridner, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of resisting law enforcement.

On Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to check on the welfare of Ridner at his home in the 5500 black of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.

Upon arriving, Ridner walked down the stairs of his home and to the glass front door where two officers were standing. The officers saw Ridner holding a handgun in his right hand; they backed away from the door and into the front yard.

Ridner opened the glass door and leaned out of the door frame. One of the officers told Ridner to put the gun down. Ridner put the pistol on the concrete porch directly in front of him.

The officers asked him to step down from the porch, away from the pistol, so they could speak to him.

“No. Now why would I do that?” Ridner said.

He picked the pistol up off the ground and went back into the house.

At this time, the officers requested additional IMPD officers join them at the house for support.

After going back into his home, Ridner went upstairs to a bedroom where his long guns were kept. He left the pistol that was previously in his hand in the bedroom and grabbed a hunting rifle.

He fired two rounds at the officers through a closed window glass.

The officers took cover behind a truck parked in a nearby driveway.

IMPD SWAT came to the house with armored vehicles and a negotiator. Ridner was arrested, and no one was injured.

News 8 has reached out for a jail booking photo but not heard back from IMPD.