Man charged with attempted murder of 3 Delaware County deputies

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged a Muncie man with 3 counts of attempted murder after shooting at deputies who were trying to arrest him.

Around 7:46 p.m. June 23, Tarron Conwell, 19, was wanted for questioning by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated case. Conwell also had outstanding warrants in Madison County.

Police were looking for Conwell in the 3000 block of Mock Avenue in Muncie when they saw Conwell leave a house. When deputies attempted to apprehend Conwell, he fled.

Officers pursued Conwell. During the chase, police say, Conwell pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers.

Deputy Carter Smithson with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department returned fire at Conwell.

Sergeant Tim Mitchell then used his police car to stop Conwell and protect the other officer on foot. Mitchell’s vehicle was also struck by gunfire in the incident.

Deputies then took Conwell into custody. He was later taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital before being transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of his injuries.

None of the deputies were injured in the pursuit.

Conwell was being held at the Delaware County jail with a $330,000 bond as of Monday.

He is also being charged with a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

Online court documents show that Conwell is facing felony charges out of Madison County for resisting law enforcement and bribery of a public servant.

A preliminary hearing for Conwell has not been scheduled yet.