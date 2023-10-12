Man charged with burglary, kidnapping, strangulation in Hendricks County case

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested after Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a violent domestic disturbance that led to what authorities are calling a kidnapping on Wednesday night.

Police around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday learned from witnesses that Antonio Francis Walker and Keyona Walker were fighting in the East 10500 block of Pollard Park in the Williamsburg Villages neighborhood. Witnesses said Antonio then forced Keyona into a vehicle.

The vehicle then fled and exited the neighborhood onto Raceway Road. Eventually, Keyona got her hands free and forced the vehicle into “park.” A passing motorist picked up Keyona while Antonio fled south on Raceway Road.

Keyona returned home where she told deputies that, before the kidnapping, Antonio had kicked in her front door with enough force to remove the hinges. She stated Antonio had struck and strangled her, and stole her phone. She then attempted to flee the home but was chased down and forced into Antonio’s car.

Antonio was later found in Indianapolis and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate that Keyona was injured.

News 8 reached out to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for court documents in the case but did not hear back Wednesday afternoon.

Online court records on Thursday afternoon showed two cases filed against Antonio in Hendricks Superior Court 5, although one was transferred to the other.

In a videoconference on Thursday morning, Antonio was formally charged with burglary of a dwelling, burglary resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping committed using a vehicle, criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, strangulation, residential entry, domestic battery and. interference with the reporting of a crime. In his initial hearing Thursday morning, bond was set at $4,500 case.

Online jail records showed Walker was booked into the Hendricks County jail in Danville on Wednesday night, and on Thursday afternoon remained jailed with a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office.