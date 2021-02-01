Man charged with murder after 1-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is charged with murder following the death of a 1-year-old.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 32-year-old Carl Hensley was arrested in the case.

Online court records indicate Hensley has been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery. News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a full probable cause affidavit.

Investigators say they were called to Payton Manning Children’s Hospital on Jan. 28 after a child suffered “significant trauma” and wasn’t expected to survive.

IMPD says Hensley was identified as the suspect.

Online court records indicate Hensley has an initial hearing on Feb. 3.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.