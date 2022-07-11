Crime Watch 8

Man charged with murder after argument leads to fatal shooting

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutors Office announced Monday that Joshua Peyton has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Anthony Higginson Jr.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers arrived, they found Higginson inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found Peyton leaning against a vehicle parked in the street. Police say Peyton had gunshot wounds on his arm and leg.

Both Peyton and Higginson were taken to separate hospitals. Higginson died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened as a result of an argument between the two men.

According to witnesses, the argument turned physical in the front yard of a home in the 3600 block of N. Grant Avenue. Witnesses say Peyton shot Higginson multiple times after the argument. Police believe Higginson shot back and hit Peyton.

Higginson is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.