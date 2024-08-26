Man charged with murder of Indianapolis restaurant owner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing of an Indianapolis restaurant owner has been charged with murder.

Police have arrested Justin Jarvis Jones, 34, of Indianapolis, in the shooting death of George Barnett Nelson Sr., 56.

The shooting happened Wednesday night outside Pa & Ma’s Backyard BBQ restaurant at 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Nelson’s daughter last week told News 8 that her father had hired Jones to put siding on the restaurant. She said an argument over payment led to the shooting.

Jones was expected in Marion Superior Court 28 on Tuesday morning.