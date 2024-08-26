Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man charged with murder of Indianapolis restaurant owner

Justin Jarvis Jones (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing of an Indianapolis restaurant owner has been charged with murder.

Police have arrested Justin Jarvis Jones, 34, of Indianapolis, in the shooting death of George Barnett Nelson Sr., 56.

The shooting happened Wednesday night outside Pa & Ma’s Backyard BBQ restaurant at 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Nelson’s daughter last week told News 8 that her father had hired Jones to put siding on the restaurant. She said an argument over payment led to the shooting.

Jones was expected in Marion Superior Court 28 on Tuesday morning.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How to protect children with...
Multicultural News /
Students’ safety takes top priority...
Weather Stories /
IU faculty demand protections from...
Political News /
Ex-sheriff to go to prison...
Indiana News /
Latin American art gets spotlight...
Multicultural News /
Truck doing burnout after car...
Local News /
Prime Connects launches 2nd annual...
All Indiana /
Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario shares...
News /