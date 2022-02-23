Crime Watch 8

Man charged with murdering father, tying up and beating mother in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A man is accused of killing his father and tying up and beating his mother in Carmel.

Christopher Claerbout, 40, faces preliminary charges of murder, criminal confinement, and domestic violence.

Carmel police were called Monday night to a house on Rolling Springs Drive in the Woodland Springs subdivision.

Officers arrived and found the body of 75-year-old David Claerbout outside the house. He had been stabbed to death.

Police also found a woman who had been tied up and beaten. She was rushed to a hospital. Police have not released her name but believe she will survive.

Investigators say the two victims are Christopher Claerbout’s parents.

Becky Rodgers lives in the same neighborhood as the Claerbouts. She says the crime has stunned the neighborhood.

“I was really shocked. This is not reflective of this neighborhood at all,” Rodgers said. “I did call and check up on my parents last night, but they were fine. They were communicating with other residents and everything seemed safe and secure.”

Police say Claerbout left the house in a car and they tracked the vehicle using OnStar. through On Star.

Indiana State Police pulled Claerbout over on I-65 in Clark County. He tried to run from police, but was captured and is now in the Hamilton County Jail.

Rodgers calls it a “bizarre chain of events.”

“With everything you hear in the news, it is just a rough time for a lot of people,” Rodgers said. “There is a lot of fear and unknown, especially for someone in an unstable environment.”

Police did not say what led up to the fatal stabbing.