Man charged with reckless homicide after 6-month-old boy killed in Miami County crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday and is facing charges after a May 10 crash resulted in the death of a 6-month-old boy.

Indiana State Police on Friday announced the arrest of Andrew King, 35, of Rochester. King has been charged with reckless homicide and false informing in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash in Miami County on May 10.

Troopers were called to the area of U.S. 31 and Miami County Road 100 North on May 10 for reports of a crash.

Investigators learned King was distracted while driving a 2016 Volvo semi northbound on U.S. 31. King failed to stop at the red light and rear-ended a Toyota Corolla driven by Sarah Wallace, 32, of South Bend, police said. Her two young children Cecilia Wallace, 2, and Leo Wallace, 6 months, were backseat passengers in the vehicle.

Leo died from his injuries.

Sarah Wallace and Cecilia were taken to area hospitals for their injuries. Cecilia has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in the hospital, state police said.

Wallace’s car was also pushed into another vehicle in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, Christine Wells, 75, of Rochester, was treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing.