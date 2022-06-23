Crime Watch 8

Man charged with reckless homicide in woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man with reckless homicide for his role in a woman’s death in February.

Tyrone Barnes, 44, faces a felony charge after Cynthia Shouse was discovered dead in an alley.

Shouse, 43, was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the 950 block of E. 26th St. That’s just a few blocks east of College Avenue on the city’s near-north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find Shouse with “trauma” around her eye and blood near her mouth. Court documents stated her pants were partially pulled down and one of her boots was off. The temperature that day was about 25 degrees.

A coroner’s report found she died of hypothermia, but also had contributing factors of “blunt force injuries to the head and acute alcohol and methamphetamine intoxication.” A coroner’s report stated she had a BAC of .331%.

Police used surveillance video and a tip from a business owner to link the case to Barnes, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, Barnes said they had a disagreement in his car. He said he pushed her away, but did not punch her, before pulling her out of his car and leaving her in the alley.

Police say one of Shouse’s hearing aids was also found in Barnes’ car.

Barnes has an initial appearance in court on Friday.