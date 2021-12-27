Crime Watch 8

Man connected to fatal November shooting arrested at Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old man was arrested at Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday in connection to a fatal November shooting on the west side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Laseanne Strode was arrested after departing a plane, according to police.

The arrest stems from Strode’s alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald on Nov. 27. Herald was shot in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle and later died at the hospital.

IMPD says more information about the arrest is expected to be available later Monday.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on the final charges.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective Eric Amos by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Eric.Amos@Indy.Gov.