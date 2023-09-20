Man convicted for 2021 fatal shooting of 58-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was convicted for the 2021 shooting death of a 58-year-old man at a residence on the city’s southeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Kyle Roberts was convicted after a two-day jury trial of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon for the October 2021 killing of Martin Griffin.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street. That’s in a residential area a few blocks southeast of the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue.

Officers located Griffin with wounds consistent with a shotgun blast.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and recovered a camera from Roberts’ room with video footage from the time of the murder, according to police.

The footage shows Robert grabbing a sub-compact machine gun and is heard arguing with another person off-camera. Robert then goes to his room, puts down the machine gun, grabs a shotgun, and then a gunshot is heard off-camera, according to a news release.

Roberts returned to his room again and stated he had shot Griffin.

“A choice to escalate a simple dispute by picking up a deadly weapon has led to an irreversible loss of life,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a release. “We are proud to secure justice for Mr. Griffin, and our thoughts remain with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Roberts’ sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.