Man convicted for 2023 fatal shooting near American Legion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was convicted Thursday for a fatal shooting in 2023, according to a news release by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Howard Moffitt has been convicted for his role in the 2023 shooting death of Anthony Drummer.

Moffitt was convicted of murder and the habitual offender sentencing enhancement. A jury returned the guilty verdict after a two-day jury trial.

In the early morning hours of July 20, 2023, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of North Meridian Street on reports of a person shot. That is near the east side of American Legion Mall, just north of the Indiana War Memorial & Museum. When officers arrived, they discovered Drummer suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Drummer died at the scene soon after.

Moffitt told officers on scene that he had shot Drummer and that the murder weapon was in his backpack. He had also confessed to a witness immediately following the shooting.

Officers recovered video footage that placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene soon after the shooting had taken place. Forensic testing confirmed the firearm in Moffitt’s bag was the murder weapon.

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 7 at 1 p.m.