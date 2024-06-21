Man convicted for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Thursday was found guilty on four felony counts in Hancock County, including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness, among others.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Laquenta A. Gaines has been found guilty on four felony counts, including criminal recklessness, intimidation, and two counts of resisting law enforcement, following an incident involving the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Gaines also faced a misdemeanor charge for carrying a handgun without a license.

The incident occurred on Jan. 29, 2021, when Gaines fled from law enforcement and drew a loaded firearm on an officer. Despite Gaines’s actions, the officer acted quickly to subdue Gaines, remove the firearm from his control, and call for backup.

“This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable in Hancock County; it was an incredibly dangerous situation,” stated Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “Today’s verdict reinforces our commitment to upholding the safety and security of our community and supporting our law enforcement officers. We appreciate the work of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in bringing the evidence to us needed to achieve this conviction. We’re grateful for their patience as this case, filed in February of 2021, finally made it to trial this week.”

Despite the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office requesting that Gaines be remanded into custody pending sentencing, the judge ruled otherwise, allowing Gaines to remain out of jail. Gaines’s sentencing is scheduled for August 8, 2024. Gaines faces a maximum of seven years at sentencing.