Man convicted for sword attack that killed 2, injuring 1 at Marion home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Grant County jury found a Marion man guilty of double homicide and other felony charges after attacking three people in 2022 with a sword at a home.

Jonathan Dischner was convicted on two counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and intimidation, a release said.

On Feb. 6, 2022, Dischner attacked three people with a sword at a home in the 200 block of West 1st Street in Marion, killing 34-year-old Michael Sandlin and 63-year-old Dennis Johnson.

Police say both men had multiple cuts on their bodies. A woman who owned the home was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with severe injuries.

Dischner, who had been living at the residence, was arrested without incident and taken to Grant County jail.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, according to online court records.

