Man convicted in 2016 murder of Broad Ripple woman

by: Staff Reports

Jessica Whitehouse (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted for the 2016 murder of an Indianapolis woman.

Lawon Browning was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury by a jury late Thursday night, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said.

Browning killed Jessica Whitehouse in her home in the 4300 block of Norwaldo Avenue on Nov. 2, 2016.

Whitehouse was shot multiple times during a robbery. Browning stole her vehicle and other personal belongings from her home.

An arrest in the case was made in 2018 and Browning was formally charged with Whitehouse’s murder in April 2018.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

