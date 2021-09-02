Crime Watch 8

Man convicted in 2016 murder of ex-girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted in the 2016 stabbing death of an Indianapolis woman, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

After a three-day jury trial, Bobby Joe Glasscock, 58, was convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Bullard, 28, of Indianapolis, as well as invasion of privacy.

Bullard was found dead on Sept. 9, 2016, in a residence in the 400 block of North Rybolt Avenue, near the intersection of 34th Street and Lafayette Road on the city’s west side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found photos of Bullard and her girlfriend broken on the couch in the living room.

It was later discovered that Bullard and Glasscock had been conversing online the day before her murder. It was also discovered that the two had a prior relationship.

Police say Bullard had a pending protective order against Glasscock at the time of her death. According to a witness, she had been trying to hide her new address from Glasscock, who was upset over her new relationship.

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera shows a truck parked down the street from Bullard’s residence the morning of Sept. 9. A man, later identified as Glasscock, is seen exiting the truck and walking towards Bullard’s home. He is seen returning to his vehicle a short time later.

DNA evidence from the scene was a match for Glasscock, police say.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.