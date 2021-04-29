Crime Watch 8

Man convicted in murder of man celebrating bachelor party at south-side pub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man has been convicted in the 2019 murder of a man who was celebrating his bachelor party at a bar on the city’s south side.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears on Thursday announced Derek Oechsle of Beech Grove was convicted of murder and criminal recklessness in the death of Christopher Smith.

Smith was fatally shot at a south-side bar on Nov. 29, 2019.

Authorities said Smith was at the pub in the 1200 block of West Southport Road celebrating his bachelor party with friends when Oechsle became visibly upset and got into a physical altercation with another person at the bar.

Witnesses told authorities Oechsle pulled out a gun and began hitting the other person when Smith tried to break up the fight. Oechsle then shot Smith and fired other shots into the crowd until one of Smith’s friends returned fire.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A sentencing hearing for Oechsle has been set for May 20 at 2 p.m.