Crime Watch 8

Man convicted in woman’s 2019 murder; body found in Fountain Square church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A one-day trial has resulted in an Indianapolis man being found guilty of murder.

Robert Burks has been convicted for the murder of Julie Morey in 2019. She was found dead on a couch inside St. Patrick Catholic Church on Nov. 3, 2019. An autopsy discovered the 58-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds and strangulation.

Burks was charged in Feb. 2020.

Before her death, Morey had filed a police report stating that Burks had punched her in the face.

Investigators say witnesses helped identify Burks as a suspect. His DNA was found on Morey’s body.

“This case was solved through a true community effort,” Marion County Prosecutor Mears said in a statement. “Witnesses and nearby businesses played a crucial role throughout the investigation and prosecution, which ultimately led to justice for Ms. Morey and her family.”

Burks will be sentenced on March 10.