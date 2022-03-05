Crime Watch 8

Man convicted of 2018 murder on Indianapolis southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is scheduled to be sentenced later this month after a jury convicted him for the December 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Allen C. Fender was charged in January 2019 with the murder of David Smith, and found guilty Wednesday after a trial that began Monday. A charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon was dismissed in Marion Superior Court 28.

About 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 2018, Fender entered a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street, on the city’s southeast side just south of Troy Avenue near Rural Street, and shot Smith in the chest. Fender then fled in a maroon Hyundai Elantra car in the home’s driveway. Two drivers in the neighborhood saw the car leave and got the license plate number, which helped detectives identify Fender, and other witnesses later confirmed Fender had fatally shot Smith, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

“It is my hope that we can all find the courage to stand up for our neighbors, as was done for Mr. Smith,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release.

Smith was age 29 when arrested in January 2019.

A sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. March 23.