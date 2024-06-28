Man convicted of 2020 murder on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was convicted on Thursday for a 2020 murder on the city’s southeast side, according to a news release by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced that Rasheed Bass has been convicted of murder, felony murder, armed robbery (Level 3 Felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony), and carrying a handgun without a license (Level 5 Felony) for the Dec. 2020 shooting death of Justus Hudson after a two-day court trial.

On Dec. 3, 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street, where they discovered Hudson in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators learned that the shooting occurred at a nearby market.

According to witnesses, Hudson and Bass planned to meet each other, and it is believed that the victim may had previously owed the defendant money. Hudson and Bass were both driven to the meet up location by other people.

When Bass arrived at the market, he instructed his driver to pull directly behind the vehicle that Hudson was in. Bass approached Hudson, who was in the passenger seat, and opened the car door. The brief interaction escalated and ultimately resulted in Bass shooting Hudson one time in the chest.

The driver of Hudson’s vehicle reversed, striking the suspect’s vehicle before fleeing the scene and calling 911 for help.

During the investigation, witnesses were able to provide a description of Bass, his nickname, and his phone number. Investigators were able to utilize that information to ultimately identify and locate Bass.