Man convicted of murder for robbery that left 24-year-old woman dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted of murder and other charges for a 2018 robbery that left a 24-year-old woman dead, officials said Friday.

Fransuah Mathews was found guilty of murder, felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Friday.

Mathews shot Kylie Price, 24, and two other men in a residential area in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue on April 19, 2018. Price died from her injuries. The two male victims survived the shooting. One victim is paralyzed from the waist down and the other victim suffered permanent nerve damage.

Investigators said Mathews was meeting with the victims for a transaction prior to the robbery. The surviving victims were able to lead investigators to Mathews and another suspect, Anthony Smith.

The gun used in the shooting was later found at Mathews’ residence and Anthony Smith was also charged in the fatal robbery. Smith’s case is set for a jury trial on Sept. 30.