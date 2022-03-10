Crime Watch 8

Man convicted of murder in 1993 gets federal sentence for 2019 bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A convicted murderer is heading back to prison.

A federal judge has sentenced 47-year-old Gary Tinsley to 25 years for the armed robbery of Stock Yards Bank & Trust in Carmel on May 13, 2019.

Tinsley, previously convicted of murder in Marion County in 1993, was found guilty by trial. A jury found him guilty of multiple crimes related to guns and drugs.

Investigators said Tinsley and an accomplice used zip ties to confine the bank tellers, then stole around $67,000 in cash.

Tinsley was arrested on Sept. 17, 2019. Police said he had guns, marijuana and meth on him when we was stopped while driving.

Tinsley will have five years of supervised release after his prison stint and must pay more than $67,000 in restitution.