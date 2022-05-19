Crime Watch 8

Man convicted of murder; witness saw him beat man with golf club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a man of murder after he used a golf club and knife to kill a man in 2020.

The Marion County prosecutor announced Thursday that Maurice Lillie has been convicted of murder of Dustin McClennon after a two-day trial jury trial.

A witness saw Lillie approach McClennon as he was pumping gas on May 26, 2020 at a gas station on East 38th Street near Keystone Avenue. According to the witness, Lillie said that McClennon had disrespected his wife and that he was “going to take care of it.”

The witness said Lillie used a golf club to hit McClennon several times in the head and back, then dragged him behind the gas station. Lillie approached the witness and asked “Do you want to help hide a dead body?”

A vehicle that police believe was Lillie’s was left at the gas station.

The autopsy report showed that cause of death was stabbing and blunt force trauma.

Investigators were able to find the bent golf club in a dumpster along with multiple knives. A bloody knife was found in the trunk of the vehicle that was left at the scene.

During an interview with investigators, Lillie admitted to his crimes.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 15.