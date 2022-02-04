Crime Watch 8

Man convicted of woman’s murder; body left in car near CCB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been convicted by a jury after a woman was killed in 2020.

Ladriel Chapman told investigators that a gun discharged during a struggle with Doneasha Galbreath in June 2020. However, an autopsy revealed she had been shot between nine and 13 times.

Chapman had told investigators that Galbreath pulled the gun out during an argument in a car was waving it at him. Court documents stated she was shot near 21st Street and Interstate 65.

He then left her body in a car downtown on Market Street near the Indianapolis City-County Building.

With blood on his clothes, Chapman turned himself in at the Marion County Jail.

“I need to turn myself in and I need to speak to a detective,” he said.

“Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted.”

Chapman will be sentenced on March 4.