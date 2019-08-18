Man critically injured after fight, shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after a fight and a shooting on the southwest side of downtown.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Division Street around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police say they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

Officers learned two men had entered the home and got into a fight with the victim and another person. Shots were fired and the two men ran away.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are asking anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to share it with police so they can work to identify the suspects.