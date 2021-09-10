Crime Watch 8

Man critically injured in Anderson shooting; transported to Indy hospital

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition following a Thursday evening shooting in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Dewey Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, a man, 42-year-old Thomas Rayford Jr., of Anderson, was located, police said.

Rayford was found to have been shot and responding officers administered medical assistance. He was then transported to a local Anderson hospital. However, he was eventually taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.

