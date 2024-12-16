Man critically injured in Lawrence shooting; suspect detained
Man shot on N. Post Rd.
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was critically injured and a suspect was detained after a shooting in Lawrence on Sunday night.
At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to the 4700 block of North Post Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Officers rendered medical aid before the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators detained an adult male suspect at the scene. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed.
No additional information was provided.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.