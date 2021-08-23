Crime Watch 8

Man critically injured in northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 3 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was located.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.