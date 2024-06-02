Man critically injured in shooting at Camby Wal-Mart

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting at a Wal-Mart in Camby, according to a news release by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot at a Camby Wal-Mart in the 8100 block of Upland Way. Deputies arrived to the location at 1:53 p.m. After arriving, deputies found a wounded man near a vehicle. According to investigators, the man had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was provided medical attention and taken in critical condition to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Deputies located and detained a male person of interest at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a verbal and physical altercation between the men prior to shots being fired. All of these events are believed to have happened outside of the store in the parking lot. Hendricks County detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.