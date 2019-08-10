1 teen dead, 1 in custody after shooting inside Lawrence sandwich shop

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One teen has died and another is in police custody after a shooting inside a sandwich shop in Lawrence.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Penn Station East Coast Subs restaurant in the Indian Creek Commons shopping center in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike.

Two men in their late teens who knew each other were inside the restaurant when they began arguing. Then one of them produced a gun and shot the other, said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries, Woodruff said.

The suspect left the restaurant and waited at his car for police to arrive to the scene. He was taken into custody, Woodruff said.

Police have recovered the firearm involved in the shooting.

No additional information about the victim was immediately available.