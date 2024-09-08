Man critically injured in shooting on near west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. That is near Riley Hospital for Children. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on the incident.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
