Man critically injured in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. That is near Riley Hospital for Children. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on the incident.