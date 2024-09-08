Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man critically injured in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Wilson Street and West 10th Street. That is near Riley Hospital for Children. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on the incident.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Manhunt underway after several people...
National News /
Northern Illinois stuns No. 5...
College Football /
Semonza throws 4 TD passes...
College Football /
Just how rare is a...
National News /
Colts elevate Westfield-native Shrader ahead...
Sports /
US believes Iran has transferred...
National News /
Sharp divisions persist over Walz’s...
Political News /
‘The Room Next Door’ tops...
Entertainment /