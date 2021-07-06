Crime Watch 8

Man critically injured in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on the northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the male victim.

Police said the man was shot in the apartment complex. He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.