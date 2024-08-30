Search
Man dead after found shot on North Leland Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after found shot on the city’s east side on Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:12 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived and located a man with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.

