Man dead after found shot on North Leland Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after found shot on the city’s east side on Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 8:12 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived and located a man with gunshot wound injuries.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
