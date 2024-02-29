Man dead after hit-and-run near North Sherman Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the city’s east side on Wednesday night.

Around 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle near the 2000 block of North Sherman Drive. That is a commercial area just south of the I-70 underpass on the city’s east side. After officers and medical services arrived to the location, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the name of the victim or information on the vehicle that struck him.