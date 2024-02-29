Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dead after hit-and-run near North Sherman Drive

Man dead after hit-and-run near North Sherman Drive

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the city’s east side on Wednesday night.

Around 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle near the 2000 block of North Sherman Drive. That is a commercial area just south of the I-70 underpass on the city’s east side. After officers and medical services arrived to the location, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the name of the victim or information on the vehicle that struck him.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

TechPoint CEO’s fireside chat designed...
Local News /
Pacers prevail over Pelicans to...
Indiana Pacers /
College campuses embrace technology to...
Crime Watch 8 /
Appellate judge refuses to halt...
National News /
Man found guilty of attempted...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana bill could bar students...
News /
Supreme Court to decide Trump...
Political News /
Internship program helps high school...
Education /