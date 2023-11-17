Fleeing suspect dead, wanted man arrested after police shooting near 38th, Richardt Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another man is in police custody after a police shooting near 38th Street and Richardt Avenue Friday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Demarqus Whitley, who had an active warrant for theft-when property stolen is a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. Detectives were specifically looking for Whitley as a suspect in an investigation of guns being stolen from vehicles in the Broad Ripple area.

Whitley stopped briefly before driving away. Officer initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended near the intersection of Ruskin Place and North Mitchner Avenue when Whitley got out of the car as it was moving. Whitley and a male passenger ran from the vehicle.

IMPD officers chased the passenger suspect southbound. The passenger pulled an object from his waistband area, jumped a fence, and at some point, a police shooting occurred, resulting in the passenger suspect being shot. Officers located a firearm with the suspect and provided him with medical aid. The passenger suspect was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officers located Whitley under a truck in the 7600 block of Ruskin Place. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Methodist Hospital for a complaint of an eye injury.

Whitley was arrested for his warrant and new charges, including two counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of operating a vehicle having never received a license. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision on Whitley.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during this incident. Detectives said there is no on-going threat to the community. The officer involved was equipped with body-worn cameras during this incident. Additional officers involved in the incident also had body-worn cameras that were activated, but the additional officers were not at the exact location of the officer-involved shooting when it occurred.

The officer who fired his firearm was place on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a police shooting investigation.