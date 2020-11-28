Crime Watch 8

Man dead after shooting in Lawrence

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after a shooting in Lawrence, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said officers were called to a residential area near East 50th Street and North Franklin Road Saturday around 5:25 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot at least once. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Woodruff said the man was interacting with a person or people inside of a car outside of his home in the area when several shots were heard.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Information about a suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

