Man dead after shooting on city’s near east side

UPDATE: IMPD tweeted that the suspect officers have been looking for has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near east side Saturday, police say.

At 4:23 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. That is a residential area near DeQuincy Park. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

(WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

According to investigators, witnesses in the area described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens – early 20’s. Investigators believe there is a possibility that the suspect is still in the area on foot and urged citizens to use caution.