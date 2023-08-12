Search
Man dead after shooting on city’s near east side

by: Jay Adkins
UPDATE: IMPD tweeted that the suspect officers have been looking for has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near east side Saturday, police say.

At 4:23 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. That is a residential area near DeQuincy Park. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, witnesses in the area described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens – early 20’s. Investigators believe there is a possibility that the suspect is still in the area on foot and urged citizens to use caution.

