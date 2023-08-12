Man dead after shooting on city’s near east side
UPDATE: IMPD tweeted that the suspect officers have been looking for has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
UPDATE – The person officers were attempting to locate has been detained. Police are not aware of any ongoing threat to the public reference this incident. https://t.co/f3wR6vf5Gc
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near east side Saturday, police say.
At 4:23 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue. That is a residential area near DeQuincy Park. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, witnesses in the area described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens – early 20’s. Investigators believe there is a possibility that the suspect is still in the area on foot and urged citizens to use caution.
IMPD officers are on scene at 2000 Kildare (near 21/Emerson) on a report of a person shot. The victim is deceased. There is a possibility the suspect is still in the area on foot. A description is not yet available. Citizens are urged to use caution. pic.twitter.com/XGnbbiPj5a
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2023