Crime Watch 8

Man dead after stabbing on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened around 10:22 a.m. at the 11000 block of Whistler Drive. That’s in a residential area near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly after.

Detectives believe that this was an isolated event.

The name of the man stabbed and the exact manner and cause of death have not been released.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.