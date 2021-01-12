Crime Watch 8

Man dead, boy sent to hospital after both shot in residential area on east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of shots fired about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021, in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 56-year-old man is dead and a 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after they were shot on Monday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of shots fired about 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. That’s southeast of the Emerson Avenue exit from Interstate 70.

An IMPD notification said the man died in the shooting, which happened on the front porch of a home. The boy’s condition was not immediately available.

There were no suspects yet, police said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.

The names of the the man and boy were not immediately available.

