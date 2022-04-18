Crime Watch 8

Man dead in south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2 p.m. Monday to a shooting at a house in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. That’s off South Keystone Avenue north of the I-65 interchange.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying outside the house. He died at the scene.

No information regarding the death or a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.