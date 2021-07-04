Crime Watch 8

Man dead, suspect detained after shooting at Lawrence apartments

A man died on July 4, 2021, after a shooting at apartments in Lawrence. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a Sunday shooting at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

Officers with Lawrence Police Department responded just after 5 p.m. to the 4200 block of Bridle Lane — that’s at apartments near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road — on a report of a person shot, Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died, Woodruff said.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody at the scene and on Sunday evening was being interviewed along with witnesses, Woodruff said. No information about the age, gender or identity of the suspect was immediately available.

The circumstances of the shooting on Sunday evening remained under investigation. Woodruff said the shooting happened in a breezeway of the apartment complex and that it was believed to be an isolated incident, with no continuing safety threat to the public.

No additional information about the identity of the victim was released on Sunday.